Lucy Sharman-Munday Buys 10,891 Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE) Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday acquired 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £15,683.04 ($20,492.67).

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 93.80 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

