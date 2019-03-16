LPL Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Roku Inc (ROKU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 81.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,227,000 after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.88 and a beta of 3.90. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 15,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,639 shares of company stock valued at $22,880,175. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

