LPL Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,877,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 2,754,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,595,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 127,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 302,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 252,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.21 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

