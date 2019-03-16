LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Black Hills Corp (BKH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 542.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

BKH stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $51.83 and a 52 week high of $73.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

In other news, insider David R. Emery sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $150,310.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

