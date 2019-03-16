LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,669 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 15th total of 2,522,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,113 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $550,119.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at $17,769,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,418 shares of company stock worth $13,893,460. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla-short-interest-down-41-4-in-february.html.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.