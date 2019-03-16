LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 283,319 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,761 shares in the company, valued at $18,883,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $89,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,460. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

