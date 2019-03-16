Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $70,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-sold-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.