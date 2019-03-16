Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $63,550,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $15,914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $9,978,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $735,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

