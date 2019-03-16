Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $12,803,282.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,077 shares of company stock worth $31,659,652. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

