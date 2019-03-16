Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 953,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,329,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 577,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $568.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

