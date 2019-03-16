Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.61% of LPL Financial worth $32,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,226,000 after buying an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,189,000 after buying an additional 515,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,092,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in LPL Financial by 160.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

LPLA stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $89,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,719.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

