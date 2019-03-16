Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $30.75 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harris by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in Harris by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Harris alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

HRS opened at $160.68 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $30.75 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lord-abbett-co-llc-has-30-75-million-stake-in-harris-co-hrs.html.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.