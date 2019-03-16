Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $27.91 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $106.10 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.08.
In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.
