LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 5,405 Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,342 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,075,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $215,800.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,178.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $184,609.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,264. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

