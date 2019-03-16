LMR Partners LLP Invests $615,000 in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Stock

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 826,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,522,000 after acquiring an additional 532,519 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 168.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

