LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,913 Equity Residential (EQR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6,420.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,246,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,566 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $74,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,319,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,546,000 after acquiring an additional 801,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $74.76 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.46%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $3,726,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Altshuler sold 1,381 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $99,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,195 shares of company stock worth $16,160,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,913 Equity Residential (EQR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lmr-partners-llp-buys-shares-of-10913-equity-residential-eqr.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.