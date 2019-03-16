Lloyds Banking Group plc Sells 596 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Lloyds Banking Group plc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $105.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

