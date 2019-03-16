Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 57 ($0.74).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 73 ($0.95).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 64.84 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 2.14 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62). Also, insider James Lupton purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($135,894.42).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

