Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithium Americas.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.