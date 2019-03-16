Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

