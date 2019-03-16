Lionhub Group Ltd (LHB) Insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho Purchases 2,300,000 Shares

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 1,360,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$68,000.00 ($48,226.95).

Lionhub Group stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.44.

Lionhub Group Company Profile

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

