Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,447 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 15th total of 1,287,413 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wellington Shields cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,012.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $50,188,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

