Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $254.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $254 price target. Our target is based on sum of the parts including: (1) a clinical NPV model of assets in Phase 2 development or greater (currently 30 out of over 200 assets under development); and (2) NPV of current revenues based on our projections for royalties, material sales, and collaborative revenue.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.57.

Shares of LGND traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,939. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.29 per share, for a total transaction of $285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,491.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

