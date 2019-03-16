Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.27 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 37,791 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lifetime-brands-lcut-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-22-eps.html.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.