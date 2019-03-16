Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.0949 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lido-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-invesco-senior-loan-etf-bkln.html.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.