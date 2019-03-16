Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shaftesbury (SHB)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHB. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 907.33 ($11.86).

LON SHB opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

In related news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward purchased 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18). Also, insider Christopher P. A. Ward sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.98), for a total transaction of £20,042.40 ($26,188.95).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

