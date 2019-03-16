Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

LBRDK opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 243.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

