Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 49,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $64.47 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

