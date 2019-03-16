Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 599 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $72.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

