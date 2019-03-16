Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCY opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Legacy Reserves has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

In other Legacy Reserves news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 1,141,923 shares of company stock worth $1,564,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGCY. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,898,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 1,394,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 269.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 248,878 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

