Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,147,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 737,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Mirabelli purchased 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

