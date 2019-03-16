LCNB (LCNB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

LCNB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.54. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

In other news, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $44,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,129 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in LCNB by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LCNB by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

