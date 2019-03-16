Lancaster Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Lancaster Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000. Charter Communications makes up about 4.1% of Lancaster Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,816,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total value of $4,777,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $355.92 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $356.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lancaster Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/lancaster-investment-management-llp-acquires-new-stake-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.