Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,710,688.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

