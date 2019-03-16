Laidlaw Lowers NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Hold

Laidlaw downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBY. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

