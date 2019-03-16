L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.82.

GRUB opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $220,487.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

