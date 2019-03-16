L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,454.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $354,668,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17,056.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 938,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 933,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $833,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,808,385.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/l-s-advisors-inc-reduces-position-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.