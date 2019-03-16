L & S Advisors Inc Has $366,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,867,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total transaction of $4,790,018.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,130 shares of company stock worth $39,063,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $275.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “L & S Advisors Inc Has $366,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/l-s-advisors-inc-has-366000-holdings-in-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.