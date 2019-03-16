Kubera Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (KBR)

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Kubera Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kubera Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kubera Coin has a total market cap of $12,674.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kubera Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $688.68 or 0.17079989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051080 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Kubera Coin Profile

Kubera Coin (CRYPTO:KBR) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera . Kubera Coin’s official website is kuberacoin.com

Kubera Coin Token Trading

Kubera Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kubera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kubera Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kubera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kubera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kubera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.