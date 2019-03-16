KT Corp (KT) Shares Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,464 shares during the period. KT comprises approximately 3.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.22% of KT worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KT. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 199,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KT stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

