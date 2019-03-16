Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 24.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.