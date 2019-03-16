Korea Investment CORP Sells 139,912 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,912 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,967 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/korea-investment-corp-sells-139912-shares-of-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.