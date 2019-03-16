Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 390.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 481,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,077.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 309,417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 267,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 265,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 231,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.81). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.57%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

