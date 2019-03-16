Korea Investment CORP Has $1.98 Million Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 41,389.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,146 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,040,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,559 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,700,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $107,608.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $148,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock worth $390,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $639.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZAYO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

