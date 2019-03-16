Knowles (KN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 1,252,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,907. Knowles has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,099 shares of company stock worth $45,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,793,000 after buying an additional 164,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,678,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,678,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,585,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 725,618 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,005,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

