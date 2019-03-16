KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of KNOP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 243,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,755. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $4,579,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,664,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 32.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 578,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

