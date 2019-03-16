Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Receives $16.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of KRG opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $118,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,521.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

