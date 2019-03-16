Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,021 McKesson Co. (MCK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McKesson stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.99.
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.