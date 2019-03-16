Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $90,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 69.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/kinneret-advisory-llc-invests-90000-in-sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st.html.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.