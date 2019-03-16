Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Group cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

INGR stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

