Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781,435 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

